$24,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA25642
- Mileage 37,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-Door Sedan SE CVT, a sleek and sporty sedan built for style, comfort, and efficiency. With its dynamic design, smooth CVT transmission, and advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense, this Corolla is ready to elevate your daily commute. Enjoy the comfort of premium sport seats, a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, and impressive fuel economy in every drive. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
