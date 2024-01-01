$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,500KM
Used
VIN WVWPR7AU9LW901027
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The eGolf is where a historic family compact model comes together with high tech electric power to create a daily family compact that is easy on the pocket and amazing to own. This 2020 Volkswagen e-Golf is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Combining the most famous family hatchback with electric power must have been one of the best things that Volkswagen has ever accomplished. This 2020 eGolf has a long line of successful predecessors, and being one of the most refined models of the years says a lot about its nature and capabilities. The eGolf offers virtually the same stylish design of the standard Golf, the same quality, and the very same comfort while also providing a clean alternative with electric power complete with a very respectable range.This hatchback has 68,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 100 kW Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our e-Golf's trim level is Comfortline. Environmentally friendly and completely battery powered, this Volkswagen eGolf comes very well equipped with a list of premium features consisting of an 8 inch touch screen display, LED lights, an impressive 8 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, heated front comfort seats with driver's lumbar support, a leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Led Lighting, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Leather Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lighting
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
