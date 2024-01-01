$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 BMW X5
M50i - Sport Package - Leather Seats - $289.21 /Wk
2021 BMW X5
M50i - Sport Package - Leather Seats - $289.21 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,974KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXJU4C06M9E12888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,974 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With this BMW X5, advanced engineering and impressive design makes sure you get where you need to be in style. This 2021 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
One of BMWs best sellers, this 2021 X5, returns with a bold and commanding exterior design, and a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. The cabin will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This low mileage SUV has just 25,974 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 523HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is M50i. This ultra modern BMW X5 M50i steps up the X5 performance with sportier suspension, true dual exhaust, and a bigger motor. It also comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Tow Package.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $289.21 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With this BMW X5, advanced engineering and impressive design makes sure you get where you need to be in style. This 2021 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
One of BMWs best sellers, this 2021 X5, returns with a bold and commanding exterior design, and a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. The cabin will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This low mileage SUV has just 25,974 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 523HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is M50i. This ultra modern BMW X5 M50i steps up the X5 performance with sportier suspension, true dual exhaust, and a bigger motor. It also comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Tow Package.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $289.21 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels - $92.76 /Wk 109,547 KM $19,960 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $180.35 /Wk 77,522 KM $43,473 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $53.30 /Wk 138,578 KM $9,960 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 BMW X5