2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,081KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1NR133951
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2020
- Mileage 67,081 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The family friendly Grand Caravan is North America's favorite minivan. This 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 67,081 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. Comfort meets convenience with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and folding rear captain chairs that offer a lot of adjustment. Staying safely connected to the information and entertainment you want has never been easier with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system is enhanced with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and tons more connectivity features that make every drive a fun experience. All the style extends to the exterior with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, and the classic Grand Caravan lines that inspire confidence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG1NR133951.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
