$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige Interior ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige Interior ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Unveil a New Standard of Elegance: Introducing the 2022 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy. Crafted to redefine luxury in motion, this flagship SUV seamlessly combines sophistication with versatility, delivering an extraordinary driving experience like no other.
Step into opulence with the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy's meticulously curated interior, where every detail exudes refinement. Sink into sumptuous leather seating, accented with exquisite quilting and contrast stitching, while ambient lighting sets the perfect mood for your journey. Revel in the spaciousness of the cabin, designed to accommodate your every need, whether it's a weekend getaway or a daily commute.
Command attention on the road with the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy's striking exterior design. From its bold front grille to its distinctive LED lighting signature, this SUV makes a statement wherever it goes. With sleek lines and graceful curves, it exudes confidence and sophistication, turning heads at every turn.
But luxury isn't just skin deep. Underneath its stylish exterior lies a powerhouse of performance and innovation. Experience seamless handling and impressive power with the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy's advanced drivetrain and responsive engine. Stay connected and entertained on the go with intuitive technology features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system and smart connectivity options.
Safety is paramount, and the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy offers peace of mind with an array of driver assistance features and cutting-edge safety technologies. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, you can trust that the Palisade has your back.
Discover a new level of luxury with the 2022 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294