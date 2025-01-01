$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV2388
- Mileage 103,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 103,709 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Upgrading to this premium Ram 1500 Longhorn is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather cooled and heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a heated leather steering wheel, and a large Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, spray-in bed liner, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense front and rear sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFST2NN182388.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
+ taxes & licensing
