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<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p> <p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p>

2022 RAM 1500

57,175 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500

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14133454

2022 RAM 1500

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Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

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Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,175KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT8NN166336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,175 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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1-800-684-XXXX

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1-800-684-2294

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$51,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2022 RAM 1500