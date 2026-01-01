$59,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi Q8
55 Progressiv
2023 Audi Q8
55 Progressiv
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH10513
- Mileage 12,866 KM
Vehicle Description
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.
Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.
Vehicle Features
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Abbotsford Hyundai
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1-800-684-2294