2023 Dodge Charger

27,244 KM

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,244KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXHG7PH534814

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1966A
  • Mileage 27,244 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

If you're shopping for family sedan transportation that's also plenty of fun, this Dodge Charger may be just the right car for you. This 2023 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence.This sedan has 27,244 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is GT. This Charger GT steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, mobile hotspot internet access, and other amazing standard features such as power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone front climate control, a 6-speaker Alpine audio system, and an upgraded 8.4-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 4C, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB mobile projection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, 4g Wi-fi, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7PH534814.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

4G Wi-Fi

