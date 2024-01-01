$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
AT4 - Heated Seats - Remote Start - $231.95 /Wk
2023 GMC Canyon
AT4 - Heated Seats - Remote Start - $231.95 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,495KM
Used
VIN 1GTP6DEKXP1203545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,495 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Offering an amazing blend of efficiency, capability and performance, this 2023 Canyon is a great midsize truck option. This 2023 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this redesigned and re-engineering 2023 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,495 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is AT4. This Canyon AT4 steps things up with hill descent control, an auto locking rear differential, upgraded aluminum wheels, front LED fog lamps, factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, heated front seats with power driver lumbar control, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Climate Control, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $231.95 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 GMC Canyon