SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS

Experience driving exhilaration like never before with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate! This sleek and sporty sedan is designed to deliver an unforgettable driving experience, combining power, style, and technology.

???? Performance:

Turbocharged Engine: Feel the thrill of the 1.6L Turbo GDI engine, delivering 201 horsepower.

Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enjoy precise handling and responsive control on every curve.

Drive Mode Select: Tailor your driving experience with Normal, Sport, and Smart driving modes.

?? Design:

N Line Styling: Stand out with aggressive N Line exterior styling, including unique front and rear fascia, N Line badges, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

LED Lighting: Illuminate the road ahead with LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights.

Nappa Leather Seats: Sink into the luxury of Nappa leather-trimmed seats, offering comfort and sophistication.

??? Safety:

Hyundai SmartSense: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Surround View Monitor: Get a 360-degree view of your surroundings for easier parking and maneuvering.

?? Technology:

10.25-inch Touchscreen Display: Access navigation, entertainment, and more with ease on the stunning touchscreen display.

Wireless Charging: Keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords.

Hyundai Digital Key: Use your smartphone as a key to unlock and start your Elantra N Line Ultimate.

Don't miss your chance to elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate. Schedule your test drive today!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

22,371 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Line Ultimate ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Line Ultimate ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLR4AF1PU484045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,371 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS


Experience driving exhilaration like never before with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate! This sleek and sporty sedan is designed to deliver an unforgettable driving experience, combining power, style, and technology.


???? Performance:


Turbocharged Engine: Feel the thrill of the 1.6L Turbo GDI engine, delivering 201 horsepower.


Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enjoy precise handling and responsive control on every curve.


Drive Mode Select: Tailor your driving experience with Normal, Sport, and Smart driving modes.


?? Design:


N Line Styling: Stand out with aggressive N Line exterior styling, including unique front and rear fascia, N Line badges, and 18-inch alloy wheels.


LED Lighting: Illuminate the road ahead with LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights.


Nappa Leather Seats: Sink into the luxury of Nappa leather-trimmed seats, offering comfort and sophistication.


??? Safety:


Hyundai SmartSense: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist.


Surround View Monitor: Get a 360-degree view of your surroundings for easier parking and maneuvering.


?? Technology:


10.25-inch Touchscreen Display: Access navigation, entertainment, and more with ease on the stunning touchscreen display.


Wireless Charging: Keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords.


Hyundai Digital Key: Use your smartphone as a key to unlock and start your Elantra N Line Ultimate.


Don't miss your chance to elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate. Schedule your test drive today!


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 Hyundai Elantra