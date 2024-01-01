$88,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus NX
450h+ - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$88,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE8311
- Mileage 60 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Rare and On Ground!!
Black on Red Interior
Fully Loaded Executive Package
Pay No PST - Plug In Hybrid
Brand New - Pre Registered to Save You Tax
Skip the 2 Year Wait, Available Now!
The aggressive exterior design and high-tech interior of this Lexus NX make it a desirable luxury crossover. This 2024 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2024 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This low mileage SUV has just 60 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 304HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NX's trim level is 450h+. This plush NX 450h+ features an efficient hybrid powertrain and genuine leather upholstery, in addition to ventilated and heated front seats, a power liftgate, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen, now with inbuilt navigation with voice activation. This SUV is packed with amazing standard features such as 60-40 folding bench rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with remote start, with Lexus Assistant, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio keeping you connected and entertained. Road safety is assured, thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with intersection support and rear cross traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include a HomeLink garage door transmitter, selective service internet access, front and rear cupholders, a rearview camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
