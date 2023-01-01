Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

197,396 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,396KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027185
  • Stock #: 2221
  • VIN: JN8BT08T96W102101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2221

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Nissan X-Trail SE

KM’s: 

Engine:  4 Cylinder 2.5L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: JN8BT08T96W102101

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/162a2vlWQtXH55mvOG0PLJw3qqGzAvaeM/view?usp=drive_link

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

