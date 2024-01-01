Menu
1983 Migi 2 Door Convertible Car Kit Car, on a Volkswagen chassis 4 cylinder, 2 door, manual, brown exterior, black interior, cloth. $13,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

1983 Migi 2 Door

0 KM

$13,510

1983 Migi 2 Door

Convertible Car Kit Car

1983 Migi 2 Door

Convertible Car Kit Car

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

Used
VIN 8306119826121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036682
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1983 Migi 2 Door