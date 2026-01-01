$49,890+ taxes & licensing
1994 Volvo FE
42 Crew Cab CAT Diesel Pumper Fire Truck
1994 Volvo FE
42 Crew Cab CAT Diesel Pumper Fire Truck
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$49,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,553 KM
Vehicle Description
This 1994 Volvo FE 42 pumper fire truck is powered by a CAT 3116 6.6L turbo diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built as a dedicated firefighting apparatus, it is equipped with a HUB pumper system rated at approximately 1,050 IGPM, making it suitable for municipal, industrial, training, or specialty emergency service applications.
Additional equipment includes air brakes, a Hale PTO-driven pump system, SVP Classic PA/siren system, Wired Rite lighting system, and a battery disconnect switch. The truck shows approximately 193 engine hours and is configured with a crew cab layout to accommodate additional personnel and equipment.
Finished in red with a gray cloth interior, this Volvo FE 42 offers a specialized emergency-response platform with commercial-duty diesel power and firefighting capabilities. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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