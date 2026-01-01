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This 1998 Freightliner FL80 flat deck truck is powered by a Cummins 8.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Eaton 9-speed manual transmission and configured as a 6x4 tandem axle. Built for equipment transport, construction, agricultural, and commercial hauling applications, this truck offers a durable medium-duty platform with substantial payload capability. The flat deck measures approximately 18 feet long by 8 feet 6 inches wide and is equipped with loading ramps for transporting machinery, equipment, and materials. Additional equipment includes air brakes, an Extarder exhaust brake, differential locks, heated mirrors, and a rear flood light for improved visibility during loading and unloading operations. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Freightliner FL80 provides a practical and capable flat deck configuration suited for commercial fleet, contractor, and equipment transport applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1998 Freightliner FL80

302,157 KM

Details Description Features

$48,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1998 Freightliner FL80

Tandem Axle 18-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Ramps

Watch This Vehicle
14303738

1998 Freightliner FL80

Tandem Axle 18-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Ramps

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$48,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
302,157KM
VIN 1FVXJLBB3WH935913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039103
  • Mileage 302,157 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1998 Freightliner FL80 flat deck truck is powered by a Cummins 8.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Eaton 9-speed manual transmission and configured as a 6x4 tandem axle. Built for equipment transport, construction, agricultural, and commercial hauling applications, this truck offers a durable medium-duty platform with substantial payload capability.

The flat deck measures approximately 18 feet long by 8 feet 6 inches wide and is equipped with loading ramps for transporting machinery, equipment, and materials. Additional equipment includes air brakes, an Extarder exhaust brake, differential locks, heated mirrors, and a rear flood light for improved visibility during loading and unloading operations.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Freightliner FL80 provides a practical and capable flat deck configuration suited for commercial fleet, contractor, and equipment transport applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$48,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

1998 Freightliner FL80