1999 Chevrolet P 30 Gruman, Workshop Cargo Step Van , 5.7L V8 OHV engine, Engine Hours : 7147, GVW: 6,396 kg. this listing is a former municipality asset, $3,749.03 service was completed on this listing on February 2024 Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $14,270.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,645.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

142,709 KM

Details Description

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

142,709KM
Used
VIN 1GBKP32R0X3304752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

