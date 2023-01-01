Menu
Account
Sign In
2000 Freightliner Utilimaster Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelving, HOnda EM 500 Generator, Diesel ,5.9L L6 DIESEL engine.1 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Honda EM5000 Generator, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid to June 2024 $30,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2000 Freightliner Utilimaster

206,349 KM

Details Description Features

$30,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Freightliner Utilimaster

Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelving Diesel with Generator

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Freightliner Utilimaster

Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelving Diesel with Generator

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10745477
  2. 10745477
  3. 10745477
  4. 10745477
  5. 10745477
  6. 10745477
  7. 10745477
  8. 10745477
  9. 10745477
  10. 10745477
  11. 10745477
  12. 10745477
  13. 10745477
  14. 10745477
  15. 10745477
  16. 10745477
  17. 10745477
  18. 10745477
  19. 10745477
  20. 10745477
  21. 10745477
  22. 10745477
  23. 10745477
  24. 10745477
  25. 10745477
  26. 10745477
  27. 10745477
  28. 10745477
  29. 10745477
  30. 10745477
  31. 10745477
  32. 10745477
  33. 10745477
  34. 10745477
  35. 10745477
  36. 10745477
  37. 10745477
  38. 10745477
  39. 10745477
  40. 10745477
  41. 10745477
  42. 10745477
  43. 10745477
  44. 10745477
  45. 10745477
  46. 10745477
  47. 10745477
  48. 10745477
  49. 10745477
  50. 10745477
Contact Seller

$30,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,349KM
Used
VIN 4UZA4FAD3YCF93956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Freightliner Utilimaster Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelving, HOnda EM 500 Generator, Diesel ,5.9L L6 DIESEL engine.1 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Honda EM5000 Generator, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid to June 2024 $30,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford F-750 18 Foot Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually with Air Brakes and Power Tailgate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-750 18 Foot Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually with Air Brakes and Power Tailgate 73,379 KM $46,720 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC W3500 16 foot Flat Deck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 GMC W3500 16 foot Flat Deck Diesel 307,034 KM $27,530 + tax & lic
Used 2009 International 7600 Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 International 7600 Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel 114,893 KM $88,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2000 Freightliner Utilimaster