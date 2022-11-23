Menu
2000 Hinker Plow

0 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

2000 Hinker Plow

2000 Hinker Plow

snow Blower (Actual Year Unknown)

2000 Hinker Plow

snow Blower (Actual Year Unknown)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9414628
  • Stock #: BC0035535

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Hinker Plow and Snow Blower (Actual Year Unknown) $3,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $4,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until January 15, 2023, 11:45 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

