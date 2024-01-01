Menu
Account
Sign In
2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 convertible, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, cooled seats, convertible hardtop, powered seats, memory seats, power door locks, power mirrors, power sunroof, red exterior, black interior, leather. Certification and decal valid until May 2024. $17,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2003 Mercedes Benz

109,953 KM

Details Description Features

$17,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Mercedes Benz

SL500 Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Mercedes Benz

SL500 Convertible

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10986671
  2. 10986671
  3. 10986671
  4. 10986671
  5. 10986671
  6. 10986671
  7. 10986671
  8. 10986671
  9. 10986671
  10. 10986671
  11. 10986671
  12. 10986671
  13. 10986671
  14. 10986671
  15. 10986671
  16. 10986671
  17. 10986671
  18. 10986671
  19. 10986671
  20. 10986671
  21. 10986671
  22. 10986671
  23. 10986671
  24. 10986671
  25. 10986671
  26. 10986671
  27. 10986671
  28. 10986671
  29. 10986671
  30. 10986671
  31. 10986671
  32. 10986671
  33. 10986671
  34. 10986671
  35. 10986671
  36. 10986671
  37. 10986671
  38. 10986671
  39. 10986671
  40. 10986671
  41. 10986671
  42. 10986671
  43. 10986671
  44. 10986671
  45. 10986671
  46. 10986671
  47. 10986671
  48. 10986671
  49. 10986671
  50. 10986671
Contact Seller

$17,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,953KM
Used
VIN WDB2304751F041521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 convertible, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, cooled seats, convertible hardtop, powered seats, memory seats, power door locks, power mirrors, power sunroof, red exterior, black interior, leather. Certification and decal valid until May 2024. $17,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible 109,953 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel 109,254 KM $69,850 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Freightliner M2 Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Freightliner M2 Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes 48,269 KM $98,710 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2003 Mercedes Benz