Menu
Account
Sign In
2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI, 1450CC, V Twin engine, 2 cylinder, 4-stroke engine, fuel injection, OHV. $6,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $6,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

146,365 KM

Details Description

$6,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

Electra Glide Motorcycle

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

Electra Glide Motorcycle

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11550567
  2. 11550567
  3. 11550567
  4. 11550567
  5. 11550567
  6. 11550567
  7. 11550567
  8. 11550567
  9. 11550567
  10. 11550567
  11. 11550567
  12. 11550567
  13. 11550567
  14. 11550567
  15. 11550567
  16. 11550567
  17. 11550567
  18. 11550567
  19. 11550567
  20. 11550567
  21. 11550567
  22. 11550567
  23. 11550567
  24. 11550567
  25. 11550567
  26. 11550567
  27. 11550567
  28. 11550567
  29. 11550567
  30. 11550567
  31. 11550567
  32. 11550567
  33. 11550567
  34. 11550567
  35. 11550567
  36. 11550567
  37. 11550567
  38. 11550567
  39. 11550567
  40. 11550567
  41. 11550567
  42. 11550567
  43. 11550567
  44. 11550567
  45. 11550567
  46. 11550567
  47. 11550567
  48. 11550567
  49. 11550567
  50. 11550567
Contact Seller

$6,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,365KM
VIN 5HD1FCW174Y601263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 146,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI, 1450CC, V Twin engine, 2 cylinder, 4-stroke engine, fuel injection, OHV. $6,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $6,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 Ford Cargo Step Van 18 foot for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Ford Cargo Step Van 18 foot 237,691 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Express 1500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving Ladder Rack for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Chevrolet Express 1500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving Ladder Rack 0 $6,760 + tax & lic
Used 2004 CROWN RR5210-35 Forklift Order Picker 2 Stage Forklift Electric for sale in Burnaby, BC
2004 CROWN RR5210-35 Forklift Order Picker 2 Stage Forklift Electric 0 $5,750 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2004 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI