2004 Sterling CONDOR

149,844 KM

Details Description

$19,750

$19,750

Service Truck Air Brakes Diesel Platform Lift

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$19,750

149,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10100673
  Stock #: BC0035998
  VIN: 49HABVDC54RN26544

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Commercial
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # BC0035998
  Mileage 149,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Sterling Condor, Service Truck Air Brakes Diesel Platform Lift12.0L L6 DIESEL engine, Engine Hours: 16,186,9Work platform lift appears to
raise and lower as required but does not rotate. Ground controls for platform are only functional, upper control system is not operational. Platform lift may require) Certificate and Decal valid to June 2024 $19,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $20,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

