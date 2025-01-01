Menu
2005 Chevrolet C4C042 Flat Deck With Plow 3 Seater Diesel 4WD, 6.6L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, leather. Certification and Decal valid until November 2025. $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2005 Chevrolet C4C042

134,051 KM

$45,870

+ tax & licensing
Flat Deck With Plow 3 Seater Diesel 4WD

12114573

Flat Deck With Plow 3 Seater Diesel 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
134,051KM
VIN 1GBE4C3295F500790

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037574
  • Mileage 134,051 KM

Certification and Decal valid until November 2025. $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Limited Slip Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

