2005 Freightliner M2 106 Service Truck Diesel with Air Brakes, 7.2L, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. CAT C7 engine. Certification and decal valid until May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $75,380.00 plus $375 processing fee, $75,755.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2005 Freightliner M2106

158,724 KM

$75,380

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Freightliner M2106

Service Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

12881378

2005 Freightliner M2106

Service Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$75,380

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,724KM
VIN 1FVACXDC15HV49406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2005 Freightliner M2106