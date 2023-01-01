2006 Dodge Sprinter

$39,710 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10015059

10015059 Stock #: BC0035963

BC0035963 VIN: WD0BD544065965225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights full size spare tire Rain Sensing Wipers Steel Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

