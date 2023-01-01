$39,710+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Sprinter
Broadcasting Van 3500 158-inch WheelBase
$39,710
- Listing ID: 10015059
- Stock #: BC0035963
- VIN: WD0BD544065965225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Dodge Sprinter Broadcasting Van 3500 158-inch WheelBase, 2.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, computer display, electrical outlets, arena, speakers, digital sync generator, studio technologies IFB plus, DVD player, MRC code runner 2-C/M transmitter, Tektronix WVR 7000, Samsung digital hdtv receiver, electro industries gauge tech,Dc controller, videotex VSG-201D, Ethernet outlet and switch, tilt controller, Marshall V-R53P, Marshall V-R44DP-SDI, Leith x75, Onan generator, hydraulic jack, battery charger RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
