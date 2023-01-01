Menu
2006 Dodge Sprinter

0 KM

Details Description Features

$39,710

+ tax & licensing
$39,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Dodge Sprinter

2006 Dodge Sprinter

Broadcasting Van 3500 158-inch WheelBase

2006 Dodge Sprinter

Broadcasting Van 3500 158-inch WheelBase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10015059
  • Stock #: BC0035963
  • VIN: WD0BD544065965225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Dodge Sprinter Broadcasting Van 3500 158-inch WheelBase, 2.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, computer display, electrical outlets, arena, speakers, digital sync generator, studio technologies IFB plus, DVD player, MRC code runner 2-C/M transmitter, Tektronix WVR 7000, Samsung digital hdtv receiver, electro industries gauge tech,Dc controller, videotex VSG-201D, Ethernet outlet and switch, tilt controller, Marshall V-R53P, Marshall V-R44DP-SDI, Leith x75, Onan generator, hydraulic jack, battery charger RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

