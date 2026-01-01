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This 2006 E-One Typhoon Superior Pumper Fire Truck is powered by an 8.9L Cummins diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built for fire suppression and emergency response operations, this apparatus is equipped with a pumper system and firefighting equipment for municipal, industrial, and training applications. The truck features Foam Pro Hydro water and foam pumps, a top-mounted directional water sprayer, an onboard generator, and air brakes. Additional equipment includes a push-to-start ignition system along with air conditioning and heat for operator comfort. The apparatus has an approximate GVWR of 42,000 lbs, an overall length of 30 feet 9 inches, and an overall height of 10 feet 1 inch. Finished in red with a black cloth interior, this E-One Typhoon provides a commercial fire apparatus platform suited for emergency response, training, and specialized fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 E-ONE Typhoon

220,856 KM

Details Description Features

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 E-ONE Typhoon

Superior Pumper Fire Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14461081

2006 E-ONE Typhoon

Superior Pumper Fire Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
220,856KM
VIN 4EN6AAA8561001309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0039210
  • Mileage 220,856 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 E-One Typhoon Superior Pumper Fire Truck is powered by an 8.9L Cummins diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built for fire suppression and emergency response operations, this apparatus is equipped with a pumper system and firefighting equipment for municipal, industrial, and training applications.

The truck features Foam Pro Hydro water and foam pumps, a top-mounted directional water sprayer, an onboard generator, and air brakes. Additional equipment includes a push-to-start ignition system along with air conditioning and heat for operator comfort.

The apparatus has an approximate GVWR of 42,000 lbs, an overall length of 30 feet 9 inches, and an overall height of 10 feet 1 inch.

Finished in red with a black cloth interior, this E-One Typhoon provides a commercial fire apparatus platform suited for emergency response, training, and specialized fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$39,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 E-ONE Typhoon