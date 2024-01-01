$19,810+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Econoline
E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$19,810
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 262,886 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, tow mode, power locks, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminium shelving, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025. $19,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
