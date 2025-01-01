Menu
2006 Ford Econoline E-250 rear-wheel drive cargo van powered by a 4.6L V8 engine with automatic transmission. Features cruise control, air conditioning, 4-wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. White exterior with grey cloth interior. Built for hauling tools, equipment, and cargo with ease. Measures 19 feet 4 inches long and 6 feet 8 inches wide.

2006 Ford Econoline

382,873 KM

$8,730

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van with 4.6L V8

13132805

2006 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van with 4.6L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
382,873KM
VIN 1FTNE24W56DA83783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 382,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford Econoline