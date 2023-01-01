Menu
5.0L V8,automatic,4x4
Full load,leather interior,heated seats,adjustable pedals,tonneau cover,alloy wheels,all terrain tires,clean in and out,runs strong,rear differential needs attention

2006 Ford F-150

290,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150

XLT

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

290,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTPW14556KB15344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8,automatic,4x4
Full load,leather interior,heated seats,adjustable pedals,tonneau cover,alloy wheels,all terrain tires,clean in and out,runs strong,rear differential needs attention 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2006 Ford F-150