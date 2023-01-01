$8,990+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
290,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTPW14556KB15344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 290,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8,automatic,4x4
Full load,leather interior,heated seats,adjustable pedals,tonneau cover,alloy wheels,all terrain tires,clean in and out,runs strong,rear differential needs attention
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
