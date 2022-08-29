Menu
2006 Ford F-650

0 KM

$51,850

+ tax & licensing
$51,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford F-650

2006 Ford F-650

Vacuum Truck 2WD Diesel

2006 Ford F-650

Vacuum Truck 2WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$51,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9296113
  Stock #: BC0035437
  VIN: 3FRNF65F06V230614

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0035437
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford F-650 Vacuum Truck 2WD Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal valid until October 2023. $51,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

