2006 Ford F-650
Vacuum Truck 2WD Diesel
- Listing ID: 9296113
- Stock #: BC0035437
- VIN: 3FRNF65F06V230614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035437
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Ford F-650 Vacuum Truck 2WD Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal valid until October 2023. $51,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
