2007 Autocar WXLL Garbage Truck Diesel Dually, 8.3L L6 DIESEL engine. Cummins, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, dual steering, back up camera, cruise control, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. $21,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

