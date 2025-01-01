Menu
2007 Freightliner M2 106 15 Foot Flat Deck With Power Tail Gate Diesel, hydraulic brakes 6.4L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Measurements : Length 15 Foot, Width 7 foot 6 inches. (All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed.) $19,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Freightliner M2106

341,106 KM

$19,840

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Freightliner M2106

15 Foot Flat Deck With Power Tailgate Diesel hydraulic brakes

12906668

2007 Freightliner M2106

15 Foot Flat Deck With Power Tailgate Diesel hydraulic brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,840

+ taxes & licensing

Used
341,106KM
VIN 1FVACWCT37HY08346

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0038182
  Mileage 341,106 KM

2007 Freightliner M2 106 15 Foot Flat Deck With Power Tail Gate Diesel, hydraulic brakes 6.4L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Measurements : Length 15 Foot, Width 7 foot 6 inches. (All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed.) $19,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,840

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Freightliner M2106