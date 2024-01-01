Menu
2007 GMC C5500 Crew Cab Flat Deck Diesel,6.6 Litre V8 4 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until April 2024. $30,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 GMC 5500

195,075 KM

$30,910

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC 5500

C Crew Cab Flat Deck Diesel

2007 GMC 5500

C Crew Cab Flat Deck Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,910

+ taxes & licensing

195,075KM
Used
VIN 1GDE5E1917F418913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0035993
  • Mileage 195,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$30,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 GMC 5500