2007 GMC W4500

0 KM

$30,510

$30,510

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 GMC W4500

2007 GMC W4500

Crew Cab 16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

2007 GMC W4500

Crew Cab 16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,510

Used
  Listing ID: 9435894
  • Stock #: BC0035546
  • VIN: J8DC4J16177016721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0035546
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 GMC W4500 Crew Cab 16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid to December 2023 $30,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $30,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

