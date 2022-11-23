2007 GMC W4500

$30,510 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435894

9435894 Stock #: BC0035546

BC0035546 VIN: J8DC4J16177016721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0035546

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.