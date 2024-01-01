Menu
Account
Sign In
2007 Sterling 360 14 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel, 4.9L L6 TURBO AIR-COOLED DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior.Width of the box is 7 Feet, Height of the box is 8 Feet , Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $25,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Sterling 360

73,289 KM

Details Description Features

$25,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Sterling 360

14 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Sterling 360

14 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10904273
  2. 10904273
  3. 10904273
  4. 10904273
  5. 10904273
  6. 10904273
  7. 10904273
  8. 10904273
  9. 10904273
  10. 10904273
  11. 10904273
  12. 10904273
  13. 10904273
  14. 10904273
  15. 10904273
  16. 10904273
  17. 10904273
  18. 10904273
  19. 10904273
  20. 10904273
  21. 10904273
  22. 10904273
  23. 10904273
  24. 10904273
  25. 10904273
  26. 10904273
  27. 10904273
  28. 10904273
  29. 10904273
  30. 10904273
  31. 10904273
  32. 10904273
  33. 10904273
  34. 10904273
  35. 10904273
  36. 10904273
  37. 10904273
  38. 10904273
  39. 10904273
  40. 10904273
  41. 10904273
  42. 10904273
  43. 10904273
  44. 10904273
  45. 10904273
  46. 10904273
  47. 10904273
  48. 10904273
  49. 10904273
  50. 10904273
Contact Seller

$25,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,289KM
Used
VIN JLSBBE1S87K010654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036640
  • Mileage 73,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Sterling 360 14 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 3 Seater Diesel, 4.9L L6 TURBO AIR-COOLED DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior.Width of the box is 7 Feet, Height of the box is 8 Feet , Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $25,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2019 CAT 306E2 Excavator Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 CAT 306E2 Excavator Diesel 0 KM $58,510 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit 350 Wagon HD High Roof 15 Passenger Van Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford Transit 350 Wagon HD High Roof 15 Passenger Van Diesel 104,166 KM $42,200 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-550 Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD Power Tailgate Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-550 Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD Power Tailgate Diesel 165,769 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 Sterling 360