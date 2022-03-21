Menu
2007 Sterling SC 8000

0 KM

$29,510

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Road Patcher Truck With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
  • Listing ID: 8667806
  • Stock #: BC0034941
  • VIN: 49HAADBV47DX56711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # BC0034941
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Sterling SC8000 Road Patcher Truck With Air Brakes Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2022. $29,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Steel Wheels
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

