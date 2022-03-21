$29,510+ tax & licensing
2007 Sterling SC 8000
Road Patcher Truck With Air Brakes Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
- Listing ID: 8667806
- Stock #: BC0034941
- VIN: 49HAADBV47DX56711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Stock # BC0034941
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Sterling SC8000 Road Patcher Truck With Air Brakes Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2022. $29,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
