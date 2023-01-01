Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650

0 KM

Details Description

$51,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650

2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650

Hdydrostaic Trencher / Plow

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650

Hdydrostaic Trencher / Plow

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10015056
  2. 10015056
  3. 10015056
  4. 10015056
  5. 10015056
  6. 10015056
  7. 10015056
  8. 10015056
  9. 10015056
  10. 10015056
  11. 10015056
  12. 10015056
  13. 10015056
  14. 10015056
  15. 10015056
  16. 10015056
  17. 10015056
  18. 10015056
  19. 10015056
  20. 10015056
  21. 10015056
  22. 10015056
  23. 10015056
  24. 10015056
  25. 10015056
  26. 10015056
  27. 10015056
  28. 10015056
  29. 10015056
  30. 10015056
  31. 10015056
  32. 10015056
  33. 10015056
  34. 10015056
  35. 10015056
  36. 10015056
  37. 10015056
  38. 10015056
  39. 10015056
  40. 10015056
  41. 10015056
  42. 10015056
  43. 10015056
  44. 10015056
  45. 10015056
  46. 10015056
  47. 10015056
  48. 10015056
  49. 10015056
  50. 10015056
Contact Seller

$51,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10015056
  • Stock #: BC0035959
  • VIN: 1VRZ0821071000547

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0035959
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650, Hdydrostaic Trencher / Plow, automatic. 644 hours, comes with sled, backhoe, dual outriggers, smooth operation, rotates 90 degrees, standard backhoe remote controls, wheel base 58 inch, trencher, 4 wheel pivot, removable shields on both sides of the machine provide easy access to the engine and place the oil dipstick, filters, and fill points with easy reach, standard backhoe remote controls for start, creep, idle and stop functions permit the operator to reposition the machine without leaving the backhoe operators station, rotates 90 degrees allowing the operator to select 5 different positions, the attachment controls rotate with the operator providing easy and consistent reach at all times. $51,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $51,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Jacobsen HR9016...
 0 KM
$25,850 + tax & lic
2004 Suzuki Carry Mi...
 62,789 KM
$10,820 + tax & lic
2005 Suzuki Carry Mi...
 90,935 KM
$11,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory