2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650
Hdydrostaic Trencher / Plow
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- VIN: 1VRZ0821071000547
2007 Vermeer Corporation RT650, Hdydrostaic Trencher / Plow, automatic. 644 hours, comes with sled, backhoe, dual outriggers, smooth operation, rotates 90 degrees, standard backhoe remote controls, wheel base 58 inch, trencher, 4 wheel pivot, removable shields on both sides of the machine provide easy access to the engine and place the oil dipstick, filters, and fill points with easy reach, standard backhoe remote controls for start, creep, idle and stop functions permit the operator to reposition the machine without leaving the backhoe operators station, rotates 90 degrees allowing the operator to select 5 different positions, the attachment controls rotate with the operator providing easy and consistent reach at all times. $51,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $51,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
