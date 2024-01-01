Menu
2008 Case Super 580M Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel, automatic, Electronic Documents for Offsite Existing Purchaser, orange exterior, black interior $28,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

$28,210

+ tax & licensing
Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,210

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN N8C434711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0036974
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

2008 CASE Super 580M