2008 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat, 6 seater, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. Estimated measurements: 20 feet long by 7 feet wide by 8 feet tall $8,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

$8,710

Boat

Boat

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 0722917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2008 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat, 6 seater, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. Estimated measurements: 20 feet long by 7 feet wide by 8 feet tall $8,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

