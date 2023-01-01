$21,510+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-450
SD Service Truck 2WD With Power Tailgate Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$21,510
- Stock #: BC0036389
- VIN: 1FD4F46R68EC51385
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036389
- Mileage 256,912 KM
2008 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck 2WD With Power Tailgate, Diesel 6.4L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2024. $21,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
