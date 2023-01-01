Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-450

256,912 KM

Details Description Features

$21,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck 2WD With Power Tailgate Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck 2WD With Power Tailgate Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10530282
  2. 10530282
  3. 10530282
  4. 10530282
  5. 10530282
  6. 10530282
  7. 10530282
  8. 10530282
  9. 10530282
  10. 10530282
  11. 10530282
  12. 10530282
  13. 10530282
  14. 10530282
  15. 10530282
  16. 10530282
  17. 10530282
  18. 10530282
  19. 10530282
  20. 10530282
  21. 10530282
  22. 10530282
  23. 10530282
  24. 10530282
  25. 10530282
  26. 10530282
  27. 10530282
  28. 10530282
  29. 10530282
  30. 10530282
  31. 10530282
  32. 10530282
  33. 10530282
  34. 10530282
  35. 10530282
  36. 10530282
  37. 10530282
  38. 10530282
  39. 10530282
  40. 10530282
  41. 10530282
  42. 10530282
  43. 10530282
  44. 10530282
  45. 10530282
  46. 10530282
  47. 10530282
  48. 10530282
  49. 10530282
  50. 10530282
Contact Seller

$21,510

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
256,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530282
  • Stock #: BC0036389
  • VIN: 1FD4F46R68EC51385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036389
  • Mileage 256,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck 2WD With Power Tailgate, Diesel 6.4L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until September 2024. $21,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2012 Freightliner M2...
 570,200 KM
$41,930 + tax & lic
2012 International W...
 235,645 KM
$33,850 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 86,686 KM
$32,750 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory