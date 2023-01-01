Menu
2008 Ford F-450 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Diesel Dually, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine., diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 165 Inches. width of the deck is 8 Foot. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2024 $31,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford F-450

0 KM

$31,850

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Diesel Dually

2008 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Diesel Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$31,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FDXF47R38ED39273

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

2008 Ford F-450 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Diesel Dually, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine., diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 165 Inches. width of the deck is 8 Foot. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2024 $31,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning

AM/FM Radio

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$31,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-450