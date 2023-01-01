Menu
2008 Ford F-650 20 Foot Flat Deck SuperCab 2WD 5.9L Cummins L6 DIESEL engine, Hydraulic Brakes, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Deck size: 20.5 Feet by 8.5 Feet. Certification and Decal valid until November 2024. $49,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

132,805 KM

Details Description Features

20 Foot Flat Deck SuperCab 2WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

132,805KM
Used
VIN 3FRNX65F38V675381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036498
  • Mileage 132,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Towing Preparation Package

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

