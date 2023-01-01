Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Grady-White Tournament Boat

0 KM

Details Description

$94,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$94,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Grady-White Tournament Boat

2008 Grady-White Tournament Boat

225 and Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Grady-White Tournament Boat

225 and Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9767509
  2. 9767509
  3. 9767509
  4. 9767509
  5. 9767509
  6. 9767509
  7. 9767509
  8. 9767509
  9. 9767509
  10. 9767509
  11. 9767509
  12. 9767509
  13. 9767509
  14. 9767509
  15. 9767509
  16. 9767509
  17. 9767509
  18. 9767509
  19. 9767509
  20. 9767509
  21. 9767509
  22. 9767509
  23. 9767509
  24. 9767509
  25. 9767509
  26. 9767509
  27. 9767509
  28. 9767509
  29. 9767509
  30. 9767509
  31. 9767509
  32. 9767509
  33. 9767509
  34. 9767509
  35. 9767509
  36. 9767509
  37. 9767509
  38. 9767509
  39. 9767509
  40. 9767509
  41. 9767509
  42. 9767509
  43. 9767509
  44. 9767509
  45. 9767509
  46. 9767509
  47. 9767509
  48. 9767509
  49. 9767509
  50. 9767509
Contact Seller

$94,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9767509
  • Stock #: BC0035779
  • VIN: NTLBM1146708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Grady-White Tournament 225, and Trailer, 300 HP Yamaha four stroke motor white exterior, white interior, vinyl. (New 300 HP Yamaha installed for the 2021 season with less than 100 hours) Yamaha Motor Serial No : 6JAX1001602, C/W 5000 lb Galvanized Roadrunner Trailer with a breakaway tongue Boat Trailer Serial No : 2RAB5262691000440 $94,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $94,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2018 Ford F-350 SD C...
 127,285 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,979 KM
$29,510 + tax & lic
2015 International T...
 86,025 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory