2008 Grady-White Tournament Boat
225 and Trailer
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2008 Grady-White Tournament 225, and Trailer, 300 HP Yamaha four stroke motor white exterior, white interior, vinyl. (New 300 HP Yamaha installed for the 2021 season with less than 100 hours) Yamaha Motor Serial No : 6JAX1001602, C/W 5000 lb Galvanized Roadrunner Trailer with a breakaway tongue Boat Trailer Serial No : 2RAB5262691000440 $94,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $94,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
