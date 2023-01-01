$28,510+ tax & licensing
2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse
W62 Step Van
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$28,510
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse W62 Step Van, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, handbrake, parking lamps, overdrive, beacon lights, 12v outlet, Chelsea PTO, aux, cd, am/fm radio, dome lights, dash fan, aux radio, max ac, RVS backup, camera, hour meter, bulkhead door, table, custom wooden drawers/shelving, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 157 inches wheel base.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
