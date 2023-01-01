Menu
2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse W62 Step Van, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, handbrake, parking lamps, overdrive, beacon lights, 12v outlet, Chelsea PTO, aux, cd, am/fm radio, dome lights, dash fan, aux radio, max ac, RVS backup, camera, hour meter, bulkhead door, table, custom wooden drawers/shelving, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 157 inches wheel base.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse

0 KM

$28,510

+ tax & licensing
2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse

W62 Step Van

2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse

W62 Step Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5B4LPG2G183430194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Morgan Olson Workhorse