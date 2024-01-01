Menu
2008 Setra 417 HDH 59 Passenger Bus Dually Diesel, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $89,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $89,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Setra 417 HDH

0 KM

$89,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Setra 417 HDH

59 Passenger Bus Dually Diesel

2008 Setra 417 HDH

59 Passenger Bus Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN WKKA34DD783000628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036514
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 11 Passenger Diesel Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 11 Passenger Diesel Van 134,753 KM $58,640 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 8 foot Flat Deck 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 8 foot Flat Deck 4WD 60,618 KM $69,610 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Ford Bronco 4WD 28,717 KM $59,750 + tax & lic

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Setra 417 HDH