This 2008 Suzuki Carry DA63T is a Japanese-import kei truck powered by a 660cc 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured in right-hand drive, it offers a compact and efficient platform suited for light-duty hauling, facility use, and tight-access environments. Equipment includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and manual roll windows. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Carry has a maximum load capacity of 350 kg, providing a practical solution where maneuverability and compact size are essential.

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN DA63T-555363

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Suzuki Carry DA63T is a Japanese-import kei truck powered by a 660cc 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured in right-hand drive, it offers a compact and efficient platform suited for light-duty hauling, facility use, and tight-access environments. Equipment includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and manual roll windows. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Carry has a maximum load capacity of 350 kg, providing a practical solution where maneuverability and compact size are essential.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

