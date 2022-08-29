$39,910+ tax & licensing
2008 Workhorse W62
Work Shop Step Van
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$39,910
- Stock #: BC0035434
- VIN: 5B4LPG2G383430200
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 61,386 KM
2008 Workhorse W62 Work Shop Step Van, 8 cylinder Gas Engine, 1 door, automatic, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, Onan generator, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until August 2023. $39,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
