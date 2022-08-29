Menu
2008 Workhorse W62

61,386 KM

$39,910

+ tax & licensing
$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Workhorse W62

2008 Workhorse W62

Work Shop Step Van

2008 Workhorse W62

Work Shop Step Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

61,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9296110
  • Stock #: BC0035434
  • VIN: 5B4LPG2G383430200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,386 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Workhorse W62 Work Shop Step Van, 8 cylinder Gas Engine, 1 door, automatic, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, Onan generator, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until August 2023. $39,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Automatic Headlights
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

