2009 Ford Econoline E450 Step Cargo Van, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V Gas engine, RWD, white exterior, black interior, Cruise control, Tow/Haul mode, Driver fan, Mirror Heater, Cargo Partition, Anti Slip Stairs, Folding Passenger Seat, Side Vents, Custom Aluminium Racks Sliding Cargo Door from Cabin, Certificate and Decal valid to March 2025 $24,550.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,925.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford Econoline

234,027 KM

$24,550

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Cargo Van Dually

2009 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Cargo Van Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,550

+ taxes & licensing

234,027KM
Used
VIN 1FCLE49L29DA62279

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036814
  • Mileage 234,027 KM

