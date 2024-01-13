Menu
2009 Ford F-550 Cab 4WD Diesel,Service Truck Plow Ready, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine.2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, comes with cone holder, multiple storage compartments, lightweight fibreglass box, tow hitch receiver, work lights, auxiliary air, tool holders, heated mirrors, power mirrors, power windows, side steps, leather seats, am/fm radio, 4wd selector, auxiliary buttons, ac, tow/haul mode, activator trailer brake controller, western plow receiver and controller, auger/spinner controller, CJB-200W CB radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 141 wheelbase(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). $26,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until January 13, 2024, 6:00 PM PST.

84,777 KM

$27,790

Service Truck Cab 4WD Diesel (Plow Ready)

Service Truck Cab 4WD Diesel (Plow Ready)

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

84,777KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 84,777 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

