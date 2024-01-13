$27,790+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-550
Service Truck Cab 4WD Diesel (Plow Ready)
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 84,777 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford F-550 Cab 4WD Diesel,Service Truck Plow Ready, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine.2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, comes with cone holder, multiple storage compartments, lightweight fibreglass box, tow hitch receiver, work lights, auxiliary air, tool holders, heated mirrors, power mirrors, power windows, side steps, leather seats, am/fm radio, 4wd selector, auxiliary buttons, ac, tow/haul mode, activator trailer brake controller, western plow receiver and controller, auger/spinner controller, CJB-200W CB radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 141 wheelbase(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). $26,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until January 13, 2024, 6:00 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
