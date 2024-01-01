Menu
2009 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 2WD, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior. Engine hours 12405. Certificate and Decal valid to August 2025 $23,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2009 Ford F-550

296,906 KM

$23,810

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-550

Service Truck With Crane 2WD Diesel

11990553

2009 Ford F-550

Service Truck With Crane 2WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
296,906KM
VIN 1FDAF56R99EA30521

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 296,906 KM

2009 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 2WD, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior. Engine hours 12405. Certificate and Decal valid to August 2025 $23,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$23,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Ford F-550